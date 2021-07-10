One of the exhibits in the art trail this year. Rather pretty. Husband and wife - the wife did these and the husband had sine nice sketches, illustrations and digital paintings. They also had an abundance of hives so I bought some honey.
Felt very despondent today. Hung about the house initially waiting for the rain to clear and clearing out the spice box, the mice having been in there. Also in pest news, discovered that the odd ants I'd seen were coming from behind the loose electrical socket for goodness sake. I gave it a jiggle and scores of them came out, bloody nuisance.
Eventually giving up on the rain ending and Dave giving up on me being so maudlin, I headed off on a cycle round the art trail. Thought I'd take advantage of the bike and go to the fringes of the trail to the church in the forest. Struggled up the hill and was almost there when I stopped to double check what road I needed, only to discover I'd forgotten my phone. So had to cycle all the way back to get it.
Take two decides not to go so far and ended up at the husband and wife exhibition before going round to the Ravenswood estate. Stopped for a mango sorbet and gin and sent Dave a silly message but he seemed to send me a curt response which made me feel even more despondent and I just got depressed watching all the groups of happy people having fun.
Cycled to the village to get fish from the Spar only to find they had none. They always have fish, but just when I want some. Picked up sea bass in Lidl instead and cycled home to prepare the interesting Ottolenghi carrot mash I'd decided on, but still feeling very weepy. Dave eventually sorted me out, he hadn't meant to send a curt message, my messages had just woken him up from a lie down. He's exhausted these days from work.
Sea bass and carrot mash with broccoli was lovely and we watched Fantastic Mr Fox. Which I fell asleep to, tired also.