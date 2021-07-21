Cabbage white

This one was flitting from sprig to sprig - they seem to like the lavender as much as the bees.
Hot again this morning as we sat outside for breakfast even before 9.30. Another poorer night of sleep, woke up cross about work idiots.
Went and got a late brunch out at the Curious Goat, a very yummy 'healthy' breakfast according to the menu: smoked salmon, avocado, humus, halloumi, eggs and sourdough, very nice.
Dave went to get his new glasses after and I did a few pickups too. The Earthsea books I'd ordered from Waterstones and forgotten about as well as a William Morris glasses case from the gallery. Found a nice plant-cum-gift shop in Central Parade and treated myself to a cherry necklace.
Really hot when I returned and I drank gallons of water, sat outside a bit (trying to ignore next door's boisterous children and shouty adults) and did a big Sainsbury's order.