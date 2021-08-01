Sign up
St Peter in the Forest
An interesting and charming little place right in the middle of the forest (seemingly - although it fronts out onto Woodford New Road).
While wandering over to water Richard's plants we checked out his ladder - we didn't think it would be big enough so in the end I ended up hiring one for Wednesday.
Dave dug into the big suitcase he has behind the bedroom door which has all his old art materials in it - to find stuff for me to take away on this mad drawing weekend I'm going on.
I went for a cycle ride through the village and out beyond Wood Street to find this pretty church and look for some new Phlegm street art.
Roast salmon parcels and vegetables for supper with an enjoyable Toy Story 4.
1 August 2021
Walthamstow E17
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project.
6189
photos
79
followers
80
following
59% complete
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely old church
August 11th, 2021
