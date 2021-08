St Peter in the Forest

An interesting and charming little place right in the middle of the forest (seemingly - although it fronts out onto Woodford New Road).While wandering over to water Richard's plants we checked out his ladder - we didn't think it would be big enough so in the end I ended up hiring one for Wednesday.Dave dug into the big suitcase he has behind the bedroom door which has all his old art materials in it - to find stuff for me to take away on this mad drawing weekend I'm going on.I went for a cycle ride through the village and out beyond Wood Street to find this pretty church and look for some new Phlegm street art.Roast salmon parcels and vegetables for supper with an enjoyable Toy Story 4.Protection https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-08-01 1 August 2021Walthamstow E17