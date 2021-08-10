Previous
Next
Canna lilies by boxplayer
222 / 365

Canna lilies

More foraging from Dave's work - they've proved quite popular with the pollinators.

Dave had a trip to the dentist's to find out the results of his CT scan and for her to take more x-rays. Not sure when anything's actually going to happen - he's got an appointment in September for some routine fillings.

I had the day off today so after he'd got back I tripped off to Oxford Street to mooch around John Lewis - still nothing clothes-wise - nothing fits even if I like it. Stopped for a sandwich on their balcony before returning home.

The roofer had been and gone having cemented up the gaps where the flashing should be. Quick, dirty and cheap.

Sat in the garden for a bit after as was warm for a change - Dave made me the cocktail from Tequila Mockingbird for A Tale of Two Cities - A Cocktail of Two Cities - champagne and gin - Paris and London.

Craving veg I concocted a roast aubergine, green bean and melon salad with feta which we ate outside.

A cocktail of two cities https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-08-10

10 August 2021
Walthamstow E17
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise