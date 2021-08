Canna lilies

More foraging from Dave's work - they've proved quite popular with the pollinators.Dave had a trip to the dentist's to find out the results of his CT scan and for her to take more x-rays. Not sure when anything's actually going to happen - he's got an appointment in September for some routine fillings.I had the day off today so after he'd got back I tripped off to Oxford Street to mooch around John Lewis - still nothing clothes-wise - nothing fits even if I like it. Stopped for a sandwich on their balcony before returning home.The roofer had been and gone having cemented up the gaps where the flashing should be. Quick, dirty and cheap.Sat in the garden for a bit after as was warm for a change - Dave made me the cocktail from Tequila Mockingbird for A Tale of Two Cities - A Cocktail of Two Cities - champagne and gin - Paris and London.Craving veg I concocted a roast aubergine, green bean and melon salad with feta which we ate outside.A cocktail of two cities https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-08-10 10 August 2021Walthamstow E17