£4.50 breakfast

What you get for £4.50 in Sainsbury's cafe - not half bad.
Dave had booked the car in for its service so I went along with him so I could go to Sainsbury's after. We walked there along the A406 finding the very sad Folly Lane Community Woodland along the way and enjoyed a bargain veggie breakfast.
I had a look at their clothes later - found a tee shirt and some plimsolls and Dave a lot of beer and whisky. Plus a new bee lampshade for the one that's broken.
At home, I tried to get shit together for my weekend away - clothes, art materials and what not. Before doing a huge photo upload session to try and catch up. Need to take a lateral flow test now to make sure I'm lergy-free - wouldn't be surprised if I had it - feel slightly sore throaty ...
Garage called to say the car won't be ready till tomorrow - a shame. I hate it when he has to cycle into work.