IMG_20210812_181607

Felt panicked and anxious on waking, not good sleep and Dave was cycling in as the car hadn't been ready yesterday.



Packed and decided against taking my CF Melodeon - just too heavy with all the art materials, Sophie's presents, walking kit etc.



Put a bread on for Dave and made a sandwich for the train. The trains were back to normal, all reservations in one carriage. Mine full of a huge young people's group, Duke of Edinburgh, camping, whatever - all with huge rucksacks. Luckily I got on before most of them so I could find somewhere for my big suitcase.



Hardly any wearing masks and as the benefit of them is mainly with someone near you wearing one, I thought oh well I won't bother with mine - at least I'll have a comfortable journey.

But then the person who'd reserved the seat next to mine from Reading got on - grumpy looking Daily Express reader with full on mask. I could tell from her body language she was horrified at all the young maskless so back on it went. So an uncomfortable journey with little benefit... At least we protected each other from each other. Drank the little prosecco Dave had got me.



Met Anna at Taunton and drove to the Lorna Doone Hotel

in Porlock. Had to get my heavy suitcase up 2 narrow flights of stairs, an old rickety trad hotel. Great views to the sea and coastal hills. Sophie arrived not long after. Had champagne, smoked salmon and pick and mix Lindor in Anna's bedroom just below mine.



Walked to the sea, 3/4 miles down a narrow lane and path - sheep bleating through the hedge, chickens and horses in a field.

Onto Porlock Marsh, regularly floods now, and a boardwalk to a big pebbly beach. Lichen and rock samphire everywhere. Beautiful views down the coast either side. Sophie wandered but Anna and I in sandals found the pebbles hard going and stayed put.



Back to the hotel to change for dinner. Lovely food, oysters, smoked fish platter and skate wing with prosecco. And friendly helpful staff.



Very stuffed and tired at the end so went straight to bed rather than have tea in Anna's room. Room hot at the top, keptvtge windows open.



12 August 2021

Porlock, Somerset