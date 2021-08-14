Window through the trees

A fine view framed by the beech trees embankment at the top of the hill.
Another odd restless night of sleep. Still felt a bit headachy and had to get up to take Aspirin. And then my headboard kept collapsing oddly to one side which was disconcerting.
Slept till 8 with time to get down to breakfast at 8.30. Was complete table service last time we visited, but it's back to us going up to the buffet to get our food.
Had a session with Alison the tutor after, talking about watercolour techniques and her dad showed us how he does his clouds and sky.
After, we went onto the hill above the Manor and stopped several times to paint and draw. I stuck to pencil, pushing the boat out with a pen occasionally. Did the whole circular loop round which I've not done before and it was truly excellent. Spectacular moor/heath at the top, with two types of heather, one an amazing magenta, and the gorse coming out. The sun came out a lot. I pitched in with my minuscule artistic skills and drew a tree and a landscape. Quite serviceable I thought.
Looped back down to the Manor via the spring that supplies water to it - and spent the rest of the afternoon sitting outside in the sunshine with Anna and Sophie. Anna popped in later to find that the other course participants and tutor were having some kind of slide show/talk in the hall - nobody had mentioned it to us. We weren't that fussed.
Usha joined us later and we sketched a little bit more (well they did), ate nibbles and drank wine and seaweed vodka. Sophie, unfortunately, discovered that she'd left her favourite paintbrush somewhere on the hill - probably at the last place we'd stopped.
Stuffed after dinner with a huge salmon en croute with lots of veg and spuds. Plus cheese and biscuits. Another session in the bar later which was fun. Went on till just gone 11 so not too late.
More details emerging of that terrible shooting in Plymouth.
Landscape with fields and trees https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-08-14
14 August 2021
Near Crowcombe, Somerset