Gorse and two types of heather

Totally stunning - almost unreal colours on the top of the hill again today.
After breakfast, the tutor talked to us some more about acrylics and oils and the different textures you can get with them. I didn't fancy having a go - sketching just with a pencil is adventure enough for me. And Sophie wanted to go back on the hill to find her paintbrush.
So along with Anna and Usha we walked round the same route but the other way round. Sophie found her paintbrush and then we had the very long ascent up the hill through the ferns - mindful of ticks.
At the top it was stunning again with the two types of heather - one a vibrantly magenta bell heather and one a more delicate purple - and gorse and views all around. We sketched for a bit - I tried my hand at using the coloured pencils to draw a clump of heather.
Back down for Sunday roast lunch - nut roast and apple crumble for me. We were supposed to be putting up all the stuff we'd done in an informal exhibition. But I still had a headache I couldn't shake so went up to my room to pack and then lie down.
Came down to have our cream tea (after that big Sunday lunch ffs) and say our goodbyes. Anna drove me to the station for my train. Was busy and the reservations weren't in place but I found a place. Home by 8.30.