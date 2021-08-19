Previous
Betty the Badger by boxplayer
231 / 365

Betty the Badger

A frequent sight outside a government building - Betty the Badger protesting against the badger cull.

In the office again and had a crappy morning of IT bollix again having had a mare yesterday with my own laptop. I'd deliberately decided against walking through the parks and gone straight to Pimlico to save time as I knew I'd have a lot of emails.

But when I got in the monitor at the desk I'd booked onto had a strange blue cast to it. I tried several more and kept coming up with problems - finally worked out the cast was because the vga cable probably hadn't been attached properly - wish people would put things back after they fiddle with them. Fecking hotdesking - hate it at the best of times.

Eventually got set up and calmed down after that. Lunch in Papa Bruno's sitting outside. Left earlyish for once - always seem to stay later when I'm in the office - stopping off for a browse in Oxfam and Waterstones. Home to help Dave with the Sainsbury's delivery for once.

Very yummy baked potatoes for supper.

Orange ladybird https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-08-19

19 August 2021
Westminster SW1
