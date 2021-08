Blue skies

Mainly blue skies at the moment - if we get another rain weather warning, I'll probably just completely lose it.



Another restless night. Dave's non-working day so nice to have him here. Contacted the 2 guys who were supposed to come and see the leak today - one still on for it. The other, the landlord's guy, proving a little more evasive.



Have only eaten a hard-boiled egg with some black tea - still feel dodgy.



25 August 2021

Walthamstow E17