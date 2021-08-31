Orange berries

Pyracantha, cotoneaster? Always get confused between the two. The former I believe.



Forced myself to get out for a short walk after work, not far just around the block. Stomach still not great so didn't want to go far. Had been frozen all day, sitting still at the laptop, but was actually quite mild outside.



Dave tired after a protracted drive home so we lazed about reading in bed before fish finger sandwiches and an episode of Anne with an E, disc 3 of series 2 finally having arrived.



Couldn't get hold of roofer no 3 who still hasn't quoted. Landlord's man forwarded his quote, but didn't get back re when he could do it.



31 August 2021

Walthamstow E17