Orange berries by boxplayer
243 / 365

Orange berries

Pyracantha, cotoneaster? Always get confused between the two. The former I believe.

Forced myself to get out for a short walk after work, not far just around the block. Stomach still not great so didn't want to go far. Had been frozen all day, sitting still at the laptop, but was actually quite mild outside.

Dave tired after a protracted drive home so we lazed about reading in bed before fish finger sandwiches and an episode of Anne with an E, disc 3 of series 2 finally having arrived.

Couldn't get hold of roofer no 3 who still hasn't quoted. Landlord's man forwarded his quote, but didn't get back re when he could do it.

31 August 2021
Walthamstow E17
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Photo Details

