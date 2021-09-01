Previous
Fallen petals by boxplayer
244 / 365

Fallen petals

From a drooping rose in the garden.

Massive anxiety today as looking at the weather, it's definitely changing for the worse from the weekend. And no sign of anyone definite to do the flat roof leak fix soon.

Joined Dave for his run on my bike before bagels for breakfast and trying to distract myself with episodes of that hokum Lost.

1 September 2021
Walthamstow E17

