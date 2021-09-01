Sign up
Fallen petals
From a drooping rose in the garden.
Massive anxiety today as looking at the weather, it's definitely changing for the worse from the weekend. And no sign of anyone definite to do the flat roof leak fix soon.
Joined Dave for his run on my bike before bagels for breakfast and trying to distract myself with episodes of that hokum Lost.
1 September 2021
Walthamstow E17
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
garden
,
fallen
,
petal
