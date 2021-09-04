Tiny old house

A remnant of an older Waterloo, just marooned on the Imax roundabout by the viaduct. A suitable photo for today as we ventured out on a guided walk by A London Inheritance blogger - The South Bank: Marsh, Industry, Culture and the Festival of Britain.
Still felt edgy and anxious all day - no word on a date for the roofer to come round and after next week's mini heatwave, it's looking much more unsettled. So couldn't relax.
We were nearly late for the walk start as our Victoria line train was stopped for 20 minutes because of someone ill on the train. But we made it only 3 mins late.
A really good walk by the same guy that did the Barbican one last month. Walking through the streets behind the South Bank and on the South Bank itself. A rocky start when we approached by police officers just checking up on us as they were all ready and primed waiting for Extinction Rebellion to arrive. Didn't help that we were outside the Shell Centre.
Started there then wended our way to view the grandeur of County Hall and the Coade Lion on Westminster Bridge - once stood on top of the old Lion Brewery that once stood where the Royal Festival Hall is now.
The area was once full of industry, warehouses and generally rather slummy housing. And it was all demolished, partly through being bomb damaged, partly to realise new town plans and also to make way for the Festival of Britain - a big jolly put on to cheer people up after the privations of war and post-war.
We had a look at where some of the festival landmarks had stood - including the Dome of Discovery and the Skylon. All were immediately demolished after the festival very sadly. The only thing that remained was the Royal Festival Hall itself - because it had been built to coincide with the festival but had been planned in its own right.
We walked along viewing the other brutalist buildings in a similar style along the riverside - the National Theatre, the National Film Theatre etc. until the walk ended where the embankment extension ended.
Dave and I walked on further to find Tas the Turkish restaurant by the Globe. I kept to a halloumi starter and a small calamari main course - stomach still not right.
Walked back to Waterloo to get the tube home where we chilled out knowing we wouldn't need to cook. Watched Vigil episode 2 and I finally got a message from the downstairs landlord to say the roofer was coming on Tuesday.
End of the South Bank embankment extension https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-09-04
Smile https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2021-09-04
4 September 2021
Waterloo SE1