River Lee Navigation from Hale Wharf footbridge

A serene scene in today's warm sunshine. Nice to have a bit of that - has been feeling a bit cold lately.

Slept very deeply for the first time in ages, possibly feeling a bit more relaxed because the roofer is coming. But still spiralling anxious thoughts nevertheless. Apparently I snored terribly in the night.

Dave ran to the International Supermarket for exotic mushrooms for our breakfast which we ate outside. I stayed out in the warmth reading for a while before going out for a long cycle on Tottenham marshes and the towpath. Got very busy towards the rowing club because I found they were hosting a regatta.

Picked up cinnamon buns from the little stall by the end of Coppermill Lane and I came home to sit in the garden again and eat it with a gin and tonic.

Played a bit of grumpy and not-so-grumpy music with Dave before tackling my photo upload backlog.

Baked potatoes for supper with tonight's episode of Vigil.

5 September 2021
Tottenham Hale N17
Photo Details

