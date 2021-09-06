Foxes, badgers and bees

Street art by Louis Masai - been here for a while, but tucked away on a residential street bend bordering the Dagenham Brook down by the start of the road to the marshes.
Took a walk after logging off - getting hotter now. Had hoped to yomp toubf the playing fields which have a walking/running trail open to the general public. But they'd shut up at 4. So continued round the quiet streets finding the mural, the brook and a few blackberries guarded by webs full of monstrous garden spiders.
Stopped off at Lidl on the way back for supplies and spent a fair time in the warm evening reading in the garden. Didn't manage to eat supper out, nights noticeably drawing in now.
F got in touch to say can he stay while doing his masters. Will be odd to have someone else in the house again. He is double jabbed so fingers crossed. We'll probably give it to him, sure our immunity must be wearing off having been jabbed in April.