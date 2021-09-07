Previous
Afternoon sun in the park by boxplayer
Afternoon sun in the park

After work walk round the park. Did a bit of arm work in the green gym also. Back for exotic mushrooms and corn on the cobs outside for supper.

The roofer recommended by the downstairs landlord came round to the flat and did the work to hopefully fix the leak.

7 September 2021
Walthamstow E17
