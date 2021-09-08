Plane on Planetree Path

The aptly named Planetree Path has a line of plane trees along it - about a 100 years old apparently.
Dave and I did the first part of the Walthamstow tree walk in Paul Woods' London Tree Walks - have been meaning to for ages. Started at Walthamstow Central and snaked down the high street up towards the Warner Estate and ended up in Lloyd Park.
Lots of interesting trees - Himalayan birches (quite fashionable these days), a special variety of Norway maple, green ash, 'fastigiata' hornbeams and American sweetgum.
In the park avenues of planes and lime trees mark the boundaries of old fields that were once owned by the landowners around these parts before they became part of the park.
We grabbed an outdoor brunch from Delice in the Park - a very good veggie fry-up before walking home and spending time in the warm sunshine in the garden.
Cooked a tasty and healthy Ottolenghi bulgar wheat salad with pomegranate and feta.