Another very good read from Robert Macfarlane touring these islands (and the Republic of Ireland) to find the few remaining 'wild places' - meeting interesting people, animals and sleeping out in the wildest and most interesting of places.He starts out in what you would consider to be traditionally wild places in the Scottish mountains and moors. But he moves closer to home as the book progresses, describing how you don't have to be somewhere dramatically wild to be in a 'wild place'.