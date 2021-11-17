Matching balloon

The same colour as the Overground orange at Blackhorse Road.



Non-working day but quite busy. Bagels for breakfast then seemed to spend most of the day sitting in the kitchen. Finally worked out some provisional dates for Dave's big birthday celebs next year - a grand Walthamstow day out just before the big day and sent some possible post-birthday weekend dates to the bougettes. Not planning anything on the exact day as it's more or less Easter.



After, uploading my photo backlog. Headed to the flat later for an inspection and to confirm the lease renewal. They've done it up very nicely. Although the patches where the leaks were will have to be monitored just in case there's any further seepage. Need to think about whether to do a more major bathroom refurb and chasing the freeholder about the frontage council letter. Bet he's not done anything.



Chatted a bit so was late leaving which meant a rush to get home for zumba, not helped by diversions outside Crouch Hill. Got home, changed and grabbed the bike - was a touch late but as usual so was the tutor so no problem. Comfort posh tuna and cheese on toast for supper - in bed reading, how decadent.



17 November 2021

Walthamstow E17