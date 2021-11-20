Christmas at Seven Dials

The VDBs and Dave at a very busy Seven Dials. They had some kind of winter festival going on all round the Covent Garden streets. Free prosecco and more on offer if you signed up online or something. We didn't bother.



Left at 1ish with F to meet the rest of the VdBs at the British Museum. They were running late, so Dave took the chance to go into the 'chaps' shop round the corner. Very impressive and expensive stuff.



A nice amble around the busy galleries. Peter took us on a short tour around some of the 100 objects - the Easter Island figure, the Mexican serpent. We also took a look at the Rosetta Stone, the mummies, the tomb of Nebamun.



We stopped for tea and brownies in the Atrium - Dave stayed to chat to T and J and Peter, the boys and I went to look at the Japanese and Chinese galleries.



Wandered out after looking for a drink - stopping in Fopp to admire the shelves of vinyl on sale - Covent Garden incredibly busy. Found a small table to cluster round in The Ship - right by the loos - probably why it was free.



Rudy's Neapolitan pizza restaurant was only down the road after that where we met up with C. A lovely meal - yummy huge pizzas - Dave's a very interesting parmigiana that was basically just like an aubergine parmigiana but on a pizza. I went for tuna. Lots of starters to share - salad, olives, garlic bread. And Dave finished with a tiramisu which was excellent apparently.



J found his way to Gelupo ice cream parlour where we joined the late evening queue for interesting flavours. The mandarin sorbet was off so went for persimmon and shared it with Dave. We left the VdBs after that going in search of coffee.



20 November 2021

Covent Garden WC2