Veteran yews

In Kingley Vale near Chichester. Was talk of them being 1000-2000 years old but apparently they may be nearer 500.



Up early to catch the 9.30 train from Victoria - in time to grab a cheese croissant from the station for breakfast. Very bright morning and the sun shone low in fitful bursts through the windows the whole journey - eventually making Dave feel a little icky.



Met Helen and Sally at the station and Sal drove us back home where we gave T his birthday card. A sit-down with tea and crumpet first before driving off - rather cramped in the back - to Kingley Vale - home of veteran yew trees.



Was a gorgeous walk - sunny and cold. The trees were suitably impressive - old indeed, gnarled, with all sorts of interesting textured and coloured bark patterns. Some interesting fungus too.



Walked a loop round back to the car enjoying the autumn berries, dried wild thyme and old man's beard all over the place. Colours of the leaves was gorgeous of course. Stopped in an interesting looking decor shop - but was too full of over-priced beige stuff.



Back to S and T's for sourdough bread, cheese, wine, Dr Karg's and S's yummy carrot cake. Got driven to the station for the train home - catching it with 3 mins to spare.



Towards the end of the journey I started to feel icky. And remained so on the tube home. After I'd walked in the door, went straight upstairs to bed - tried to read a bit but my head seemed to be spinning so just went to sleep.



Woke up later feeling terrible. Every time I turned my head, it span as if I'd drunk 2 bottles of wine, not 2 glasses. Had to go to the loo and be sick. And it continued like that through the night.



21 November 2021

Kingley Vale, Sussex