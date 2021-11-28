Frank Pick

One of the influential movers and shakers of London's public transport system from the early twentieth century, shaping the system and the way it looks today. A nice memorial at Piccadilly Circus station.
Absolutely freezing of course today but gorgeously bright. Cycled to the village first off to take a look at a craft market, but wasn't up to much. But did find some Mother's Ruin gin that Dave's after for a leaving present.
On Friday we'd discovered to our horror that The Mirror and the Light - the third part of Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall trilogy - was ending its theatrical run today. So we'd bought last minute tix for this afternoon's final performance.
Busy on the tubes - are more people wearing masks after yesterday's announcement I wonder!? Not in force till Tuesday, but maybe so. Queue at the Gielgud to check tickets and also show Covid passes.
Seats were in the last row of the stalls and it looked like the stage was miles away. And a cold wind blew around my neck from the open doors behind us. But warmed up once these were shut and the view was surprisingly fine. Excellent production put together with input from Hilary Mantel and the lead actor Ben Miles - acting performances, music, staging, the works.
Found ourselves back at Rudy's Neapolitan Pizza after for a quick mushroom pizza and mimosa before negotiating an even busier tube home. Retired early and dozed off by 9ish, though woke with a loud shout from a nightmare in the early hours. The man with the stary eyes coming through the front door had seemed so real.