Storm Aftermath by brotherone
Storm Aftermath

Heavy wet snow is now crusting over, making every footstep evident. I posted my first image after midnight so until I miss, I am a day ahead.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Clay ace
Beautiful light!
December 17th, 2020  
Fixing a Hole ace
@clayt Thank you Clay. It's nature taking a much needed rest.
December 17th, 2020  
