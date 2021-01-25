Sign up
42 / 365
Dizzy with Discs
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Fixing a Hole
ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
42
photos
22
followers
22
following
Tags
composite33
Fixing a Hole
ace
I am all thumbs with photoshop, but thought it would be fun to try this challenge to blend two images from a recent visit to a record shop.
January 25th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Nicely done
January 25th, 2021
Fixing a Hole
ace
@milaniet
Thank you, I tried my best!
January 25th, 2021
