Dizzy with Discs by brotherone
42 / 365

Dizzy with Discs

25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Fixing a Hole

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
11% complete

Fixing a Hole ace
I am all thumbs with photoshop, but thought it would be fun to try this challenge to blend two images from a recent visit to a record shop.
January 25th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Nicely done
January 25th, 2021  
Fixing a Hole ace
@milaniet Thank you, I tried my best!
January 25th, 2021  
