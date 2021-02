House on the Bluff

This is a film based (Kodak TriX) pinhole image. I got the tripod low and as close to the water as I could without getting doused. I believe it was a 9 second exposure, and think it would have used several more seconds. Unfortunately, there is no "live view"! The ND filter I used caused severe vignetting, it was a 6 stop ND, enough to allow opening and closing the aperture. If I hadn't used the filter, the exposure would have been 1/8th of a second and my old hands ain't that spry!