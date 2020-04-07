Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3500
A little spray of sunshine
I seized the opportunity when I saw it. this tiny salt shaker is situated right next to our coffee machine. A pinch of salt makes the coffee taste so much better.
Years ago, when we owned a marina, we always had a huge pot of coffee on the go and at that time we cracked an egg over the coffee grounds to mellow the coffee.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5979
photos
88
followers
103
following
958% complete
View this month »
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
Latest from all albums
3494
3495
1622
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
7th April 2020 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
sun
,
shadow
,
pics_by_bruni
,
salt_shaker
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and interesting story.
April 7th, 2020
Monica
Nice shot! I had no idea coffee tasted better with a pinch of salt... I'll have to taste it!
April 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close