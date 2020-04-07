Previous
A little spray of sunshine by bruni
Photo 3500

A little spray of sunshine

I seized the opportunity when I saw it. this tiny salt shaker is situated right next to our coffee machine. A pinch of salt makes the coffee taste so much better.

Years ago, when we owned a marina, we always had a huge pot of coffee on the go and at that time we cracked an egg over the coffee grounds to mellow the coffee.
bruni

Diana ace
Lovely shot and interesting story.
April 7th, 2020  
Monica
Nice shot! I had no idea coffee tasted better with a pinch of salt... I'll have to taste it!
April 7th, 2020  
