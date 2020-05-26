Previous
My favorite place to go napping by bruni
Photo 3550

My favorite place to go napping

An early upload as I'll be out of town most of the day.
Our robin friend loves to sit on our fan blade outside on the deck. most the time, we see him one step higher up. here it looks like he has taken a bit of a nap.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Thai
Oh nice! Do you guys notice before anyone even attempts to turn it on?
May 26th, 2020  
Rick Schies ace
Nice capture. Hope she doesn't have a nest up there
May 26th, 2020  
bruni ace
@digitalrn If you go back in my calendar to May 19 you see two sheds (all in one). under the eave throughs on both side you see a flat surface sticking out. the one on the far end is where her nest in now.
May 26th, 2020  
