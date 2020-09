Autumn has arrived with glorious colors - 2

A bit of a close up.



Today, being Wednesday, I'm meeting up again with my daughter Grace for a beautiful outing. the temperature is supposed to to up to 24 - 25 this afternoon.

our weather is so crazy. at times it's cold so that we need to turn the heat up in the house and way too windy to go walking, or rain and then again a day or two of fabulous autumn weather. so let's enjoy while it's here.