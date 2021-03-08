Previous
Resident of Nowhere by cam365pix
36 / 365

Resident of Nowhere

It's not easy to get a photo of these quick moving critters, especially with a little compact camera. By the time the zooms close enough they've often gone. This was a lucky grab.

Another beautiful spring day. The kids are back in the schools. Will we see more of the restrictions lifted as planned as the weeks and months roll on? Let's hope so.
