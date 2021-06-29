Previous
Next
England win! by cam365pix
149 / 365

England win!

Only one remarkable event today. Clearly my consolation wager on Germany to win within 90 minutes had the desired effect. £10 well wasted.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise