the ancient mariner by cam365pix
the ancient mariner

Samuel Taylor Coleridge has close associations with Watchet and arguably his most famous poem is commemorated here with this statue.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
