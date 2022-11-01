Previous
Next
the last rose of the year by cam365pix
Photo 604

the last rose of the year

One last bright red rose has bloomed on the memorial rose bush in the garden. One last rose of the year in memory of Ange.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise