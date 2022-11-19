Previous
Next
art deco office building by cam365pix
Photo 628

art deco office building

It's always a good thing to look above street level when out and about if you want to see some of the more interesting aspects of buildings. Some lovely art deco architecture here.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise