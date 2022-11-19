Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 628
art deco office building
It's always a good thing to look above street level when out and about if you want to see some of the more interesting aspects of buildings. Some lovely art deco architecture here.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
629
photos
20
followers
38
following
172% complete
View this month »
622
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
19th November 2022 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
design
,
architecture
,
building
,
urban
,
art deco
,
bristol
,
office block
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close