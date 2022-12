1-1

Peterborough's equaliser against Ipswich Town. Thankfully, the Blues went on to win 2-1. This was my first visit to Portman Road since the 1980s and the first ever with seven other members of my family, as we treated my Dad to a visit as part of his 90th birthday celebrations. Our family ties to the club go back to the 1960s, when our Uncle Jimmy Leadbetter played for them under Alf Ramsey. Dad would often travel to the ground with Jimmy in his car and thus get entry to the game.