sat by the fire by cam365pix
sat by the fire

At my sister's house, stuffed up with cold and feeling very tired, I was not in the mood to do much at all today, other than sit by the fire and watch some old movies, including my Christmas favourite, "It's A Wonderful Life".
13th December 2022

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
