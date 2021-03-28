Previous
Mr. Crolwey by christinabengephotography
60 / 365

Mr. Crolwey

It is my nature to be kind, gentle, and loving… But know this:
When it comes to matters of protecting my friend, my family, and my heart. Do not trifle with me. For I am also the most powerful and relentless creature you will ever know.
TinaB

@christinabengephotography
I am a mother to 4 children (well a few adults at this point). A son 23 (and now a daughter in law too),...
Paula C ace
I REALLY like this! Such an awesome low key shot, the eyes and scarf really add to the shot. Well done. Fav
March 26th, 2021  
