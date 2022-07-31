Previous
Day 12: A Rose by cjws2016
Day 12: A Rose

Roses played a part in my life growing up. Mum had a rose garden that had a dozen roses in. I think it was a way of her having a dozen roses at anytime she wanted with out dad having to buy them. I’d like that one day too.
