25 / 365
Day 26: Window is Open
There are many windows I have looked through in my life, but this one has been one I have never opened let alone looked through. We were never very welcome at this house and now I find myself cleaning it.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
0
0
Lost Lonely Littl...
@cjws2016
27
photos
3
followers
2
following
7% complete
Views
3
365
iPhone 13
14th August 2022 11:07am
View Info
View All
Public
