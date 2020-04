~Happy Day~

Today the girls came and kept their distance. I was happy to be near them today. Pictured is Lexi playing truth or dare. She had to eat a bunch of ketchup, before that she had a mustache drawn on her. (please excuse the coats hanging on the rail behind her)

Next picture is Emilie after she took out the bread she made. Rosemary/garlic. It was delicious.

And the last picture is Auri checking out the garden.