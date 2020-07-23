Previous
~B-day Gift~ by crowfan
Photo 1949

~B-day Gift~

My friend Carol ~Legacy~ came by and brought me some beautiful roses and this very special picture drawn by one of our favorite artist. We both saw our first King Fischer together at her house last year.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
Photo Details

