Previous
Next
~At it Again~ by crowfan
Photo 1963

~At it Again~

The neighbor Shelley called me last night because the slugs were at it again. We watched until 1:30 am. I think this is so fascinating.
Spent today helping Lori again. Got her set up with a new bank, safety deposit box and scanned a delivered a lot more papers for her divorce. I think everything is done. The one bad thing we found out however is that her soon to be ex cashed out ALL of his retirement accounts. This will cause us a bit more work but with the two of us on it I know we’ll get it figured out.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
537% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise