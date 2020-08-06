~At it Again~

The neighbor Shelley called me last night because the slugs were at it again. We watched until 1:30 am. I think this is so fascinating.

Spent today helping Lori again. Got her set up with a new bank, safety deposit box and scanned a delivered a lot more papers for her divorce. I think everything is done. The one bad thing we found out however is that her soon to be ex cashed out ALL of his retirement accounts. This will cause us a bit more work but with the two of us on it I know we’ll get it figured out.