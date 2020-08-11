Sign up
Photo 1968
~Painting ~
Back is still really painful but I found standing was the best position so I spent 6 hours painting the fence. Emilie now has 16 hours work into the fence and she plans on finishing tomorrow. I’m not sure if I will help yet. Tomorrow’s a new day.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
11th August 2020 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
