Previous
Next
~No Safety Award~ by crowfan
Photo 2147

~No Safety Award~

This is Mike trying to tie up a branch that has fallen away from the tree.
This made me cringe waiting for him to slip. Happy to say the branch is secure and he is in one piece.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise