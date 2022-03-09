Sign up
Photo 2543
~M & M~
By looking at my picture you can tell my day wasn't very exciting.I left the house to go to the bank and back home.
I emptied a closet in the bathroom and sorted, organized and threw things out. Not the most exciting of days.
M & M's from Costco..
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
