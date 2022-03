~Mike's Project~

We took Mike's Mom out to an early dinner and I realized I had no photo for today.

I stepped out onto the breezeway and snapped a picture of the carousel pony. Mike spent 4 month re building this. I believe it has 80 some different dowels holding it together. If you zoom in you can see what the stones will look like on the bridle. I placed one there but not until I find the right glue will the others be added.