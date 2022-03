~3 Girls~

I feel very blessed that I actually got to pick up all 3 girls today. In the last year things have changed as the have now made it to high schools and middle school. Before I was with the girls a lot more.

It was hectic but I loved it.

Pick up Layla 3:15

Pick up Lexi and Auri 3:45

Home to feed them

Layla to dance at 5 (Mike drove her)

Auri dance at 5

Lexi Cheer at 6:30

Pick up Auri at 6

Pick up Layla at 7:30

Pick up Lexi at 9