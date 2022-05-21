Previous
Next
~Pow Wow~ by crowfan
Photo 2616

~Pow Wow~

Vicki and I went to a Pow Wow and it was a beautiful day for it.
After we did some shopping and then home to join Mike and dan for drinks in Mikes garage.
Had such a good time we called Kathy up to join us.
We all hung out until 1:30 am.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise