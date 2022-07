~RIP Virgie~

Today we attended a family friend s funeral. She lead a good long life of 94 years.

Virgie raised a daughter that was special needs for the 40 some years of her life. Apparently Jamie her daughter loved Barbie shoes and they collected the,. On the table was her favorite tea set filled with Barbie shoes. If you wanted you could place a shoe on her urn.

A different thing to do but I guess the family thought it would be special.