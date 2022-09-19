Previous
~Lazy River~ by crowfan
We arrived in Las Vegas at 10:30am. Teresa picked us up and took us to their condo. Absolutely beautiful. We spent the day at the pool swimming and reading. Back to the room by 4 and actually got to take a nap before dinner out.
19th September 2022

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
