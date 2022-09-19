Sign up
Photo 2737
~Lazy River~
~Lazy River~
We arrived in Las Vegas at 10:30am. Teresa picked us up and took us to their condo. Absolutely beautiful. We spent the day at the pool swimming and reading. Back to the room by 4 and actually got to take a nap before dinner out.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th September 2022 11:45am
