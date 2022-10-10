Previous
~Layla Loo~ by crowfan
Photo 2753

~Layla Loo~

Today I had to go to the Dr. to once again get my thyroid meds adjusted. I have taken meds for 40 years and have never been able to get it under control.
while there I also got my flu and Pneumonia shot which has caused a very sore arm.
At noon I picked up my friend Jeff and ran him around for his errands and last but not least I picked up Layla from school and she drove us home. She is a very confident driver and I feel 100% comfortable with her.
Today was PJ day at school so this is why she is wearing PJ's.
Linda ace
She's a cutiepie! Love those PJs!
October 11th, 2022  
